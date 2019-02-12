The Hot Springs Village Property Owners' Association golf department is gearing up for another season of Junior Golf. The department is also encouraging young golfers to join the PGA Junior League. “My goal this year is for two coaches and two teams. I’m excited about our Junior Golf program and our link with the PGA,” said Mike Socha, PGA professional and assistant POA golf director.

The HSV junior golf is open to boys and girls ages 8-17. There’s a fee for the program and a scholarship program has been created for junior participants.

Schedule includes every Wednesday and Thursday beginning in June, ending in July with a championship tournament held at the end of the season. (See schedule in box.)

HSV’s program is volunteer-run, teaching the basics of golf including rules, etiquette, proper attire and playing fundamentals. For more information on HSV junior golf and PGA junior golf, visit http://www.hsvjuniorgolf.org and www.pgajrleague.com. For questions, call the golf department at 501-922-5505.



