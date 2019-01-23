LAKEVIEW- With a share of the conference lead on the line, the Marvell Mustangs (11-4, 9-1) avenged an earlier loss to the Augusta Red Devils (15-9, 8-2) in blowout fashion with an 85-68 victory at the old C. V. White High School Gymnasium on Friday.

In a highly anticipated matchup that many observers thought would resemble a heavyweight fight, Marvell jumped on the Red Devils early and never looked back. The Mustangs almost couldn’t miss in the game’s opening minutes and scored 32 points in the first quarter to open up a 19-point lead. While Marvell cooled off a little in the second period, the Mustangs still led 46-33 when the teams went into the locker room at halftime.

Marvell extended the lead in the third quarter, holding the Red Devils to just ten points with their vaunted pressure defense. When the final stanza begin, the Mustangs were firmly in control in front of the near capacity crowd in their off-campus home this season with a 68-43 advantage.

Fifteen Marvell players scored during the game. Treyton Russell led the Mustangs with 20 points. Deandra Arnold added 11. Donald Farr and Tavarus Young each scored eight points.

Mustang Coach Galdric Thrower was pleased with the win saying, “We came out strong early and we executed our game plan. It’s a big win but there are a lot of games left.”

The victory leaves Marvell tied with Bradford atop the 1A-6 standings. Both teams are one game ahead of the Red Devils. Marvell returns to the court tonight with another game at Lakeview against Abundant Life.