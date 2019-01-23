Dust off your Bowler Hats and Mary Janes, the Kiwanis Club is going back to the Jazz Age for our annual murder mystery. Join us for a night at the Juice Joint, a speakeasy full of mobsters, hollywood stars, and the like.

Tickets are $35 – available on Eventbrite, at 405 Cherry Street in Helena, or via any Kiwanian. Join us in the Phillips County Community College University of Arkansas’ Community Room on Friday, February 1. Please arrive between 6-7PM. *For ages 21+; *Ticket includes two complementary drinks; *Food provided; *DJ with 20's themed music and dancing; *Door prizes. All proceeds to support the Kiwanis project fund.