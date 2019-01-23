Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed Keith Gibson of Fort Smith as the next commissioner of the Arkansas State Highway Commission, he announced in a news conference today at the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Gibson will replace Dick Trammel, whose term will expire on January 14, 2019. Highway commissioners are appointed to 10-year terms.

“I have known Keith for many years, and I have been impressed with his understanding of Arkansas’s economy and his passion to continue developing it,” Governor Hutchinson said today. “These are essential qualities for a state highway commissioner, which is why I am confident that Keith will do an excellent job in this new role.

“Arkansas’s infrastructure is, without a doubt, a critical component of our state’s economic growth. Keith’s legal background, his experience in public service, and his insight into business development will be a welcome addition to this Commission.”

Mr. Gibson is president and chairman of the board of Pinnacle Communications and Pinnacle Telecom in Fort Smith.

“Governor Hutchinson has said for the past year or more that it was time for Fort Smith and the River Valley to have a representative on the Arkansas Highway Commission,” Mr. Gibson said. “This appointment affirms his commitment to our area. I would like to thank Governor Hutchinson for the faith and confidence he has shown in me today. I look forward to listening, learning, and working hard with my fellow commissioners to accomplish the goals we all have for our great state of Arkansas.”

Mr. Gibson has been president of both the Arkansas Telephone Association and the Oklahoma Telephone Association; he was an organizing member, stockholder, and board member of Benefit Bank in Fort Smith; and he has served on boards of various civic, charitable and political organizations. Gibson was appointed to serve as justice of the peace for Sebastian County from 1999-2000 and to the Criminal Detention Review Committee from 2006-2008.

He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor’s in public administration and a master’s in business administration. He received his juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 1983. Mr. Gibson and his wife, Jill, live in Fort Smith.