The Desoto Thunderbirds (15-3) had no trouble with their long-time rivals from Lee County as they pounded the Lee Academy Cougars from start to finish on their way to a 50-24 blowout win Friday, January 18, 2019 at the Thunderbird Gymnasium.

Desoto never trailed and quickly took control in the game’s opening minutes. Lee Academy could manage just two points in the game’s opening minutes while the T-Birds pleased the hometown faithful by opening up a 16-2 lead.

It was more of the same in the second period as Desoto continued to smother the Cougars defensively and score almost at-will. When the teams went into the locker room at the intermission, the T-Birds led 28-5 and the Marianna coaches were requesting that the clock run nonstop in the second half.

Desoto cleared the bench for the game’s final two quarters with the running clock and still managed to put up another 22 points. It was 38-14 at the end of the third and Desoto continued to cruise in the game’s final stanza.

Every player on the Desoto roster scored. Joe Jaco led the team with 8 points and didn’t play after the second quarter. Coach Eddie Phillips was pleased with his team’s performance. He said, “We had balanced scoring and everyone was able to get some playing time. We played good defense and handled the basketball well.”

Desoto travels to Marvell to play its cross-county rivals, the Marvell Academy Eagles, on Tuesday.