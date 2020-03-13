Our shoulders help define our upper body’s structure. Strength and tone in our upper body are not only pleasing to the eye, but, oh, so functional as well. Strong shoulders and back help hold us up straight, guard against injury, and aid in other muscle group training as well.



Our move today is a single-arm assisted fly. This move is working your whole shoulder area, upper back, and a portion of your chest. You will need a wall for hand placement, and a medium hand weight for this exercise.



Begin this move by grasping your hand weight in your left hand. Place your right hand, extended arm, on the wall, slightly overhead. Step back from the wall creating a slight lean. Placing your feet just outside your hips for balance, engage the midsection for sturdiness, and rolling the shoulders back and down automatically lifts the chest.



Now, you are ready to fly!



Facing the wall, drop your left (weighted) hand in front of your torso, keeping the elbow slightly bent, and your grip is inward.



Start this fly by lifting the weighted arm out from the body creating tension not only in your shoulders, but across the top portion of your back. Continue to lift out to your deepest contraction, then slowly guiding it back to the start.



This move needs to be controlled, and at a slightly slower pace, not only for form, but safety also.



Give yourself at least 8-10 flys on the left; take a short breather, then duplicate on the right side.



Continue these assisted flys on both sides for at least three sets each.



If you begin to feel too much tension in your neck, lower your weight and reposition your stance.



This exercise is great to hone in on a particular part of your body, and great added into any shoulder, back, or upper body workout.



Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold's Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida