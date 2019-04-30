Hello and welcome aboard!! This column is dedicated to travelers and dreamers in search of adventure. Today’s unforgettable vacation has us traveling about 1200 miles from home to the beautiful Yellowstone National Park. Since 1872, Yellowstone has been known as America’s very first national park, thanks to President Ulysses S. Grant.

Covering over 3400 square miles, Yellowstone spans across parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, with roughly 95% of the park lying within the state of Wyoming. An amazing one-half of our planet’s geysers are located in Yellowstone, with the most popular being Old Faithful. A volcanic hot spot, Old Faithful erupts about every 90 minutes and is visited by over 4 million tourists each year. Hotels, lodges, cabins and campgrounds are most plentiful, as the national park has over 300 miles of paved roads and 5 different entrances.

The mountains, petrified forests, canyons and rivers are beautiful attractions anytime of the year. About 300 waterfalls are located in the area, and the wilderness is home to numerous species of wildlife, plants and trees. With over 60 species in Yellowstone, tourists often see bears, buffalo, and bighorn sheep. Wolves, elk, moose and deer inhabit the national park as well. Bald eagles and whooping cranes nest in Yellowstone, along with 300 other species of birds.

Tourists arrive year-round by train, bus, air and automobile. Most train trips will include the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, and head to the Grand Junction, the Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, before arriving at Yellowstone. Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and the Grand Tetons are all within a day’s drive of Yellowstone.

Additional attractions and activities include rafting, hiking, guided tours and lake cruises. Visitors can take in the museums and historic sites, pan for gold and precious gems, or ride a stagecoach. You may want to include some time for the Dinosaur Center and the Indian reservations as well. There is plenty of fun for the entire family, and Yellowstone National Park will be remembered as one of your favorites.

