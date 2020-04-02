TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1792, Congress passed the Coinage Act, establishing the U.S. Mint.

In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis fled Richmond, Virginia, as Union forces closed in on the Confederate capital.

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress for a declaration of war against Germany.

In 1982, Argentine forces mounted amphibious landings on the British-held Falkland Islands, marking the beginning of the Falklands War.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Hans Christian Andersen (1805-1875), writer; Emile Zola (1840-1902), author/critic; Walter Chrysler (1875-1940), Chrysler founder; Max Ernst (1891-1976), artist; Buddy Ebsen (1908-2003), actor; Alec Guinness (1914-2000), actor; Jack Webb (1920-1982), actor; Marvin Gaye (1939-1984), singer-songwriter; Emmylou Harris (1947- ), singer-songwriter; Christopher Meloni (1961- ), actor; Clark Gregg (1962- ), actor; Michael Fassbender (1977- ), actor; Jesse Plemons (1988- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: Writer Emile Zola is entombed at the Pantheon in Paris, where he shares a crypt with fellow authors Alexandre Dumas and Victor Hugo.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1931, Jackie Mitchell, a 17-year-old female pitcher, struck out both Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in an exhibition match between the Class AA minor league Chattanooga Lookouts and the New York Yankees.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "A painter may know what he doesn't want. But woe be to him if he desires to know what he wants. A painter is lost if he finds himself. Max Ernst considers his sole virtue to be that he has managed not to find himself." — Max Ernst

TODAY'S NUMBER: 4,700 — area (in square miles) of the Falkland Islands, which is slightly less than the state of Connecticut.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 1) and full moon (April 7).