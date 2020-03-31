TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1889, the Eiffel Tower was dedicated in a ceremony in Paris.

In 1930, the Motion Picture Production Code was adopted to regulate mature content in movies.

In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson declared a halt to bombing missions over North Vietnam and closed the televised speech with the announcement that he would not run for re-election.

In 1995, singer-songwriter Selena was murdered by the former president of her fan club.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Rene Descartes (1596-1650), philosopher/mathematician; Joseph Haydn (1732-1809), composer; Jack Johnson (1878-1946), boxer; Cesar Chavez (1927-1993), labor leader; Gordie Howe (1928-2016), hockey player; Liz Claiborne (1929-2007), fashion designer; Herb Alpert (1935- ), musician; Christopher Walken (1943- ), actor; Al Gore (1948- ), former U.S. vice president/senator; Rhea Perlman (1948- ), actress; Angus Young (1955- ), guitarist/songwriter; Ewan McGregor (1971- ), actor; Jessica Szohr (1985- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: Gustave Eiffel designed the interior structure of New York's Statue of Liberty.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1975, Hall of Fame basketball coach John Wooden announced his retirement during the postgame press conference after leading his UCLA Bruins to a 92-85 win over the Kentucky Wildcats and earning his NCAA-record 10th national title.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "So blind is the curiosity by which mortals are possessed, that they often conduct their minds along unexplored routes, having no reason to hope for success, but merely being willing to risk the experiment of finding whether the truth they seek lies there." — Rene Descartes

TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,212 — Broadway performances in the 15-year run of "Oklahoma!" The Rodgers and Hammerstein hit debuted on this day in 1943.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 24) and first quarter moon (April 1).