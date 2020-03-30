TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1855, "Border Ruffians" from Missouri invaded Kansas during the territory's first election, forcing the election of a pro-slavery legislature.

In 1867, U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward completed the purchase of Alaska for $7.2 million.

In 1870, the U.S. Congress readmitted Texas to the Union.

In 1964, the TV quiz show "Jeopardy!" premiered on NBC with host Art Fleming.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot in the chest in an assassination attempt by John Hinckley Jr.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Francisco Goya (1746-1828), painter; Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890), painter; John Astin (1930- ), actor; Warren Beatty (1937- ), actor/director; Eric Clapton (1945- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Paul Reiser (1957- ), actor/comedian; Piers Morgan (1965- ), TV personality; Celine Dion (1968- ), singer-songwriter; Secretariat (1970-1989), racehorse; Norah Jones (1979- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Richard Sherman (1988- ), football player; Chris Sale (1989- ), baseball player.

TODAY'S FACT: The purchase of Alaska added 663,267 square miles to the United States for less than $11 per square mile.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1990, Jack Nicklaus made his debut on the Senior PGA Tour (since renamed the Champions Tour).

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Being friends, being brothers, loving, that is what opens the prison, with supreme power, by some magic force. Without these one stays dead. But whenever affection is revived, there life revives." — Vincent van Gogh

TODAY'S NUMBER: $1,075,500 — final sale price of a pristine copy of Detective Comics No. 27, featuring the first full appearance of Batman, at a 2010 auction. The comic book was released (with a cover price of 10 cents) on this day in 1939.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 24) and first quarter moon (April 1).