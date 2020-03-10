The U.S. Marshals Museum recently accepted a commissioned sculpture by Ingrid Gipson called "Grandmother Earth III" to further signify the museum's close relationship with the Five Civilized Tribes.

The piece was commissioned by Bob and Nadine Miller of Fort Smith.

"Grandmother Earth III" is part of Gipson's "People of the Dawn" series and she explains it as having connections to a origin beliefs from various Native American tribes.

"The myth of Grandmother Earth, in true chimerical fashion, changes from Mother Creator to Grandmother Creator and back again," Gipson writes. "The Pueblo Indians had Awonawilona; 'the one who contains everything.' Awonawilona is rather a confusing creator concept in as much as it is both male and female. The Pawnee tell of Atira, the earth, 'sacred mother of all living creatures.' The Alonquin had the original power — Gluskap — who created Nokomis or Mother Earth, ith some complications, since Gluskap was somewhat of a trickster as well. Nokomis is interpreted as Grandmother or Sacred Earth Mother. Nokomis nurtures all living things.

"The Inuit have a counterpart to Nokomis in Sedna, who is the Mother or Grandmother who lives under the sea. This concept of an old woman living under the sea seems to form a myth in most parts of the world, and is in fact, a psychological phenomenon. The Indians of the Plains have the Great Corn Mother who lives under the earth. The mound builders in the Southeast, of which we have wonderful local evidence at the Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma, also have a strong Grandmother Earth type who gave mankind maize.

In Grandmother Earth III, I created a composite of all these myths and show her as an old woman who watches everything, good, bad and indifferent with a bemused expression, yet with compassion and calmness."

Alice Alt, president of the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation, noted the contribution shows both the philanthropic spirit of the community and the continuation of the downtown riverfront as a cultural campus for history, education, art and quality of life opportunities for both Fort Smith and River Valley.

Gipson is an Oklahoma-based artist who is also still known for her previous career as a fashion executive in Dallas. She has been featured in an award-winning documentary film called "Ingrid," by Molissa Maltz.