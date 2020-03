Robert and Ann Burgess of Fort Smith will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month.

They were married March 20, 1970, in Fort Smith at Roebuck Chapel, First Methodist Church, officiated by Dr. John Bayliss.

Robert, a native of Nevada, Mo., served as U.S. Navy hospital corpsman in the military and retired from a career as a real estate executive. Ann 9formerly Ann Carroll) is a native of Fort Smith and retired as executive secretary at GenCorp after a 24-year career there.