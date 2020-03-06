Daffodils are blooming at Mama's — the ones out back under the apple tree, the two clusters framing the smokehouse door, and that spreading array just off the west front porch, creating a lovely picture in front of the red brick chimney. Actually, the apple tree's last surviving branch blew off in last year's storm, and Lightnin' Mackey sawed off the trunk clear to the ground; nevertheless, the exact location of the apple tree is embedded forever in the minds of us at Mama's Place. It was between the long-gone pear and redbud trees — you know, right there between the garden and house. Random yellow buttercups fluttered and danced wherever they had landed when tossed by a careless gardener. Wish you could see the yellow scattered around this place.

My, it's been a long, dreary winter. It has not taken a meteorologist to come up with an accurate weather forecast, "Our next arctic blast moving in from the upper Midwest bringing snow and wind will move across the Great Plains, dipping down into our area by the weekend, bringing mostly rain and fog with possible flurries." We did get rain, but instead of a good general rain followed by sunshine, we got day after day after day of dark dreary drizzle, the kind we can't get away from that encourages hibernation. It seemed that February would never end.

With Leap Year, February was even one day longer than usual. By the 29th, I was headed to Mama's Place — rain, snow or dark of night. As I pulled into Mama's driveway and spied the daffodils, regardless of the calendar date, February was gone. March arrived with the promise of spring. Why, at Mama's there were signs of spring: Yellow dandelion blooms hugging the ground, just waiting to turn into fluffy white puff balls of seeds for a child to blow into a windy day; tiny stalks of grape hyacinth buds with unmistakable fragrance wafting into my senses; points of tulips breaking from the cold winter earth, determined to bloom again so many years after Mama's hands lovingly placed them in front of her house; and magenta buds lining limbs of three maples transplanted 17 years ago from our Fort Smith yard, still surviving hot, dry summers along Highway 28 East.

We at Mama's Place always embraced March with the spirit of resurrection. By March, baby calves' wobbly first-legs were strong, now agile limbs to propel them frolicking across creeks and meadows until Mama cow's furtive bawl called them back to her side. Daddy had already cranked up the Ford tractor and disced the garden before plowing and planting. During my very early years, I remember watching Daddy's one futile attempt to plow the garden with our pampered black mare Lady. Lady would tolerate three small girls riding bareback, but never would she stoop so low as to pull a plow — not on your life. Instead of walking straight up one row and down the other, Lady pulled the plow diagonally from one corner of the garden to the other. The words Daddy shouted at Lady were not approved by Mother and Mama. Very soon, Daddy purchased the first of several Toro garden tillers. Yes, siree! By March, we could see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Reflecting on my family history, not only was winter weather seasonably cold and dark, but also one of our darkest events occurred during January and February 1936. Although this was long before my arrival, I realize that it always affected our winter doldrums. In late 1935, Papa Luke, Mama's husband and Mother's father, fell and injured a knee while skidding logs to build Parks Methodist Church. Around Christmas, Papa knelt on the knee while pushing a motorist's misguided car from the ditch in front of Papa's house, unfortunately getting motor oil in the wound. Infection quickly became apparent. After several doctors' visits — including one botched "surgical procedure" in a doctor's office, gangrene set in. In Uncle Milton's words, "After lying in bed most of January, suffering an agonizing death, Papa Luke was buried on Feb. 6, 1936."

The rest of her life, Mama visited the Family Thompson-Jameson Cemetery more often during January and February, not announcing her visit or inviting Sister Patsy and me to tag along. She would just leave the house, and when returning, quietly reply to our question, "Where have you been, Mama?" with the usual response, "Oh, honey, I just slipped off up to the cemetery for a few minutes." Although we girls loved to cut across the pasture with Mama, scoot under the barbed wire fence, jump the creek and amble up the lane past the Thompson house to the cemetery, we soon learned that during these winter months, Mama needed time alone there to commune with God at Papa Luke's grave. I still remember Daddy Mondell's tenderly explaining why Mama became unusually quiet and sometimes shed a tear during February.

Looking back, I know that March beckoned Mama from her revere back into the business of living. Just like the daffodils, she greeted the new season as the time to rise, shine and give God the Glory. I realize that my own life has progressed from one season to another many times. I've had highs and I've had lows. I've run from brokenness before realizing it must be faced and accepted in order to let go of its pain. I've endured when all I wanted to do was escape. I've clung to the certainty that after February comes March with Willie Nelson's "blue skies smilin' at me; nothin' but blue skies from now on."

One of my favorite hymns was written in 1986 by Natalie Sleeth. Words piercing darkness through a haunting melody, "Hymn of Promise" tells me, "In the bulb there is a flower; in the seed an apple tree. In the cold and snow of winter there's a spring that waits to be. There's a dawn in every darkness, bringing hope to you and me. In our doubt there is believing, unrevealed until its season, something God alone can see."

Sure enough. Daffodils are blooming at Mama's. Rise, shine and give God the glory. Winter's making way for "nothin' but blue skies from now on." Let's be ready, shall we?

Louise Owens Finney is a retired secondary teacher and part-time minister in Fort Smith. She can be reached at LouiseOFinney@gmail.com.