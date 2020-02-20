The following is a list of entertainment appearing live in the two-state area.

Today

• Blues at 906 — Blues and other styles from 7-10 p.m. at 906 Cigar Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave.

• Boo Ray — Various styles at 7:30 p.m. at the 801 Media Center, 801 N. A St.

Visit ArtistAudienceCommunityLive.com for information.

• Candlebox — Rock and more at 8 p.m. at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.

Visit FortSmith.TempleLive.com for information.

• Fort Smith Jazz Jam — Various performers play from 6-9 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 700 Rogers Ave.

• The Lawmen Band — Country, gospel and other styles from 7-10 p.m. at the I-40 Music and Dance Hall, 1404 S. Main St., near Oklahoma 64B South in Muldrow. No smoking or alcohol.

• Mountainburg Troubadoors — Various styles at 6 p.m. at the Mountainburg Senior Center, 101 U.S. 71 in Mountainburg. No cover charge.

• Night on the Patio — Performers play various styles from 6-8:30 p.m. at Deep South Steakhouse, 102 Hillview Pkwy. in Poteau.

• Shotgun Billys — Various styles from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at JJ's Grill, 5400 Phoenix Ave. No cover charge.

Friday

• Austin Ward — Various styles from 7-10 p.m. at Boondocks, 12200 U.S. 71 South. No cover charge.

• Barling, Ark. Good Ol’ Boys — Country at 7 p.m. at Barling City Hall, 304 Church St. in Barling.

• Bluegrass, Country and More Show — Various performers for all-ages event at 7 p.m. at the Bluegrass Stage, 809 S. Roland Road in Roland.

• Granny's Nightmare — Various styles from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Shooters Bar & Grill, 2201 Grand Ave. No cover charge.

• Jason Campbell — Various styles from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at JJ's Grill, 5400 Phoenix Ave. No cover charge.

Saturday

• Amazing Opry Staff Band — Country, bluegrass, gospel and blues at 7 p.m. at the Little O’ Opry House, 271 Campbell St. in West Fork.

• Bluegrass Show — Musicians play for an all-ages show from 7-10 p.m. at Brentwood Community Center on U.S. 71 in Brentwood, eight miles south of West Fork.

• Bridge Water Band — Various styles from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Spiro Eagles, 19349 Eagles Lane in Spiro.

• Country Tempo — Country from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Jenny Lind Community Center at Gate 9 Cutoff Road/U.S. 71 South in Jenny Lind.

• Dirty Flannel Shirt — Various styles from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at JJ's Grill, 5400 Phoenix Ave. No cover charge.

• Gospel Music Barn Show — Gospel at 7 p.m. at the Gospel Music Barn, 2710 W. Cherokee/Oklahoma 64, one mile west of Sallisaw.

• Saturday Night Jamboree — Country, bluegrass and gospel music at 7 p.m. on the Town Square in Poteau. In case of rain, the event moves indoors at the Poteau Senior Citizens Activity Building on South McKenna Street.

• Steve Augeri — Former lead singer of Journey plays with solo band at 8 p.m. at the Alma Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St. in Alma.

Visit AlmaPAC.org for information.

• The Violet Hour — Various styles from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Shooters Bar & Grill, 2201 Grand Ave. No cover charge.

The Live column is a free service that appears every Thursday. Submissions must contain performer’s name, type of music, time, date, venue name and a street address, and must be in writing and turned into the Times Record offices, Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., by noon Thursday, one week before publication. Incomplete submissions will not be published. Phone calls will not be accepted. Submissions can be emailed to ssmith@swtimes.com.