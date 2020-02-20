Gardeners with decades of experience, beginning gardens and everyone in between are sure to experience multiple high points at the upcoming Arkansas River Valley Lawn and Garden Show.

The 27th annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 20-21, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22 at the Kay Rodgers Park Expo Center, 4400 Midland Blvd., in Fort Smith.

Hosted by the River Valley Master Gardeners and the Cooperative Extension Service of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, the garden exposition will include seminars, demonstrations, event speakers, expert discussions, a children's area, vendors, plants for sale, prizes, yoga demonstrations, a silent auction, concessions and more, said Dianne Heinrichs, publicity chairwoman for the event.

"It will be fun celebrating the first day of spring at the show, and there's going to be a lot of great stuff about this year's show," she said. "We have a great schedule, and there will be wonderful speakers.

"For me personally, I get really excited about the speakers, although all of the Lawn and Garden Show is great," Heinrichs added. "One individual will talk about how to start with seeds, as opposed to just going out and buying the plant."

Guest speakers for the event will include Anje Nevala, Clyde Fenton, Jeremy Prater, Terri Hargrove and others.

"Clyde Fenton is the new extension agent for Sebastian County, and he is extremely knowledgeable in a lot of different areas," Heinrichs said. "Clyde's speciality is in berries, and he'll talk to us about growing berries, which is something the home gardener can certainly do easily."

"And there will be information on gardening for mental health — the mental health benefits," she added. "Mental health is such a hot topic now, and there's so much going on around mental health issues. It would be so great if people understood that they will feel so good when they get their hands in the dirt."

Following is the schedule of events:

March 20

• 10:30 a.m. — Growing Plants from Seed: Simple Tips and Supplies; Mary Ross, Master Gardener.

• 1 p.m. — Starting Your First Garden; Berni Kurz, Consumer Horticulture Specialist, UA Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service.

• 2-4 p.m. — Yoga For Gardening Health sessions by Terri Hargrove, owner of Yogaterrium.

• 3 p.m. — Urban Farming; Jeremy Prater, Sebastian County Conservation District Urban Program Manager.

• 5 p.m. — Curb Appeal for Residential Homeowners; Mike Wilbanks, Master Gardener.

March 21

• 10 a.m. — Let’s Talk Tomatoes; Mary Smith, Master Gardener.

• 11 a.m. — Curb Appeal for Residential Homeowners; Mike Wilbanks, Master Gardener.

• 12:15 p.m. — Fresh Flower Arranging; Kay Schlaefli, AIFD Certified Floral Eval. and Judge.

• 1 p.m. — From Soil to Soul: The Scientific Evidence of Mental Health Benefits of Gardening; Anje Nevala, Master Gardener and Horticulture Therapist.

• 2:15 p.m. — Cement Pots: DIY Project; Veronica Fenton.

• 3 p.m. — Berries, Berries, Berries; Clyde Fenton, Sebastian County Extension Agent.

• 5:15 p.m. — Moles and Gophers: H.C. Varnadore, Lt. Col. USAF retired.

March 22

• 2 p.m. — Herbs Through the Garden Gate; Mary Russell-Evans, Master Gardener.

• 3 p.m. — Caring For Your Turf; Jason McGaugh, former Sebastian County Extension Agent.

More than 100 Master Gardeners will be on hand to share information and answer questions throughout the show, Heinrichs said.

"We're excited that we will have Terri Hargrove, who is a beekeeper and a professional yoga teacher, will show us some good stretches to warm up," she said. "Once you get into the garden, you can overdo it, so it will be great that Terri can help prevent people from getting injured."

As many as 1,300 or more area residents and visitors are expected to attend the Lawn and Garden Show, Heinrichs said.

Three-day tickets are $5 for adults; children 11 and younger can attend free. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Those seeking more information can call (479) 226-0906 or (479) 573-0596, email ArLawnGardenShow@gmail.com or visit FsLawnGardenShow.com and the Arkansas River Valley Lawn and Garden Show Facebook page.

"It's exciting because it will be held in a new venue for us — at Kay Rodgers Park," Heinrichs said. "We definitely would like to reach as many people as we can in the River Valley area; we have something for everyone."