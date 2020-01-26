Newsboys United and Mandisa will play part of their Greatness of Our God Tour at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville, Okla. Newsboys United includes Michael Tait, Peter Furler, Phil Joel, Jeff Frankenstein and others. Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased by calling (918) 337-2787 and at BartlesvilleCommunityCenter.com.

Visit Newsboys.com and PeterFurler.com for information.

Trisha Yearwood will play part of her Every Girl Tour at 8 p.m. March 6 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Tickets range from $55.50 to $95.50 and can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 and at WaltonArtsCenter.org.

Visit TrishaYearwood.com for information.

Pearl Jam will play at 8 p.m. April 6 at Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W. Reno in Oklahoma City. Ticket prices will be announced at ChesapeakeArena.com.

Visit PearlJam.com for information.

Lenny Kravitz will play at 8 p.m. April 26 at Hard Rock Live, formerly the Joint, inside the Tulsa Hard Rock, 777 W. Cherokee St. in Catoosa, Okla. Tickets range from $99.50 to $119.50 and can be purchased by calling (918) 384-7625 and at HardRockCasinoTulsa.com. Those attending must be 21 or older.

Visit LennyKravitz.com for information.

The Cadillac Three will play at 8 p.m. April 30 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and can be purchased by calling (479) 222-6186 and at TempleLive.com.

Visit TheCadillacThree.com for information.

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe will play part of their Juke Box Heroes 2020 Tour at 7 p.m. July 24 at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, 633 N. 130th St. in Bonner Springs, Kan., near Kansas City. Tickets start at $29.50 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at ProvidenceCamp.com.

Visit ForeignerOnline.com and KansasBand.com for information.

Harry Styles will play at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. in Dallas. Tickets start at $69.50 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at Ticketsmaster.com.

Visit Hstyles.co.uk for information.

Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers will play part of their 2020 Tour at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. Ticket prices will be announced at AmpTickets.com.

Visit MatchboxTwenty.com and the Wallflowers Facebook page for information.