Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

The Gentlemen — Director/writer Guy Ritchie's newest film follows a British drug lord, who attempts to sell his successful empire to a gang of Oklahoma billionaires. Stars Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, Tom Wu, Jason Wong and Lyne Renee. (R)

The Turning — A man hires a young governess to watch over his young relatives in director Floria Sigismondi's new film, which offers a modern twist on Henry James' "The Turn of the Screw." Stars Mackenzie Davis, Brooklyn Prince, Finn Wolfhard, Karen Egan, Mark Huberman, Denna Thomsen and Niall Greig Fulton. (PG-13)

Now Playing

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — The true story about Mr. Rogers (Tom Hanks) and a cynical journalist. (PG-13)

Abominable — A magical, music-loving Yeti meets a girl and wants to return to his family. (PG)

Bad Boys for Life — Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) are reunited for what they think might be their last case together in this action-packed film from directors Adil el Aribi and Bilall Fallah. Also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Joe Pantoliano, Paola Nunez, Charles Melton and Kate del Castillo. (R)

Doolittle — Stephen Gaghan directs this new tale, which centers around an adventure-seeking physician (Robert Downey Jr.), who discovers that he has a strange ability to have conversations with animals. Emma Thompson, Antonio Banderas, Rami Malek, John Cena, Jim Broadbent, Jessica Buckley, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson and Kumail Nanjiani also star. (PG)

Ford V Ferrari — American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) hope to challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. (PG-13)

Frozen II — Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Evan Rachel Wood lend their voices to this animated sequel, which finds Anna, Elsa and their friends traveling to an ancient land. The friends hope to find the origin of Elsa's powers so they can save their kingdom. (PG)

The Grudge — A ghost that is vengeful and unpredictable haunts a house, making life for anyone who enters a horrible, violent experience in this new release from writer/director Nicolas Pesce ("Piercing"). Stars Betty Gilpin, Andrea Riseborough and John Cho. (R)

Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi ("Thor: Ragnarok") directs and stars in this sataire about a woman (Scarlett Johansson) hiding a young girl in her attic. The woman's son (Roman Griffin Davis) is joined by his imaginary, not-so-bright friend, Adolph Hitler. (PG-13)

Joker — Origin story of Batman's greatest villain, Joker (Joaquin Phoenix). Also stars Robert De Niro. (R)

Jumanji: The Next Level — Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Danny DeVito star in director/co-writer Jake Kasdan's sequel. The characters have returned, but the game is now different. The fueding friends must save one of their own and later escape the game's many dangers. (PG-13)

Just Mercy — Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson and Tim Blake Nelson are among the cast in this film, which is centered around the true story of Walter McMillan. McMillan's young attorney, Bryan Stevenson, attempts to win an appeal in his client's murder conviction. (PG-13)

Knives Out — A detective (Daniel Craig) sets out to uncover the truth about the death of an eccentric, often-volatile family's patriarch. (PG-13)

Like a Boss — Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Coolidge, Salma Hayek, Jessica St. Clair and Billy Porter star in this new comedy, which focuses on two friends who, despite their different ideas and personalities, start a new beauty company. When someone starts stealing from the duo, things get even more tense. (R)

Little Women — Directed and written by Greta Gerwig and starring Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Dliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh and Meryl Streetp, this movie focuses on the coming-of-age period in several individuals' lives. Chris Coooper co-stars. (PG)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — Maleficent and her goddaughter, Aurora, are pulled into conflict. (PG)

Midway — The epic, famous battle in World War II is featured in this recent film. (PG-13)

1917 — In director/co-writer Sam Mendes' new film, two young British military privates are assigned an impossible mission during World War I. They are to deliver a message far into enemy territory in an effort to prevent the killing of 1,600 men. Stars Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Richard Madden. (R)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — The Skywalker saga comes to a close as the brave survivors of the Resistance take another stand against the evil, ever-present First Order. Stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher and Billy Dee Williams. (PG-13)

Underwater — When a crew of aquatic researchers encounters a devastating earthquake, the members struggle to survive and endure more deadly, unexpected obstacles in director William Eubank's new thriller. Stars Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Mamoudou Athie, John Gallagher Jr., Gunner Wright and Vincent Cassel. (PG-13)