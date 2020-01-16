The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is ringing in the New Year via a double dose of art that is destined to impress and inspire, according to one local official.

Located at 1601 Rogers Ave. and open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 1-5 p.m. Sundays, the museum is featuring two new exhibits, "Maximum Exposure: Group Photography Exhibit," and "Expressions of a Creative," said Julie Moncrief, development director for the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum.

"These two exhibits are a great combination," she said. "We're getting the word out about these two wonderful exhibits, and how people can just walk in here for absolutely free to enjoy the art we have here at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. These two new exhibits are some of the latest exciting things we are doing here."

Set to be featured through April 19, the "Maximum Exposure" exhibit features 70 framed photographs taken by area professional and hobbyist photographers, while "Expressions of a Creative," will showcase the talent of Northside High School senior Nadia Lougin through April 2. The former occupies the main-floor gallery and boasts images and stories of other states and countries, including national parks, flora, fauna and the moon, as well as images from throughout the countryside of Arkansas.

"The 'Maximum Exposure' exhibit provides a great variety of artwork from across the region by photographers varying both in age and experience level," said FSRAM executive director Louis Meluso. "Because the exhibit's subject matter is open, we get to see many points of view and insights."

Moncrief agreed.

"It's exciting to have these photographs chosen for the 'Maximum Exposure' exhibit, and it's an exhibit that people can come and see multiple times," she said. "The photographs from these photographers will be able to take you to the places where these citizens have gone. It will be great for people to see these photographs and to hear the stories about the photographs."

Also not to be missed by art experts and novice art fans of all ages will be Nadia Lougin's artwork, which is being displayed in the museum's new Student Gallery, Moncrief said.

"Nadia is extremely talented, and her graphic art and her paintings are amazing," she said. "Nadia has a great artistic perspective, and it's great that she is sharing that with others.

"It's exciting that we are able to feature and enjoy a student artist's work," Moncrief added. "We're thrilled to be able to spotlight a student artist, and we will continue to do that in the future, as well."

Those seeking more information on the museum can visit FSRAM.org and the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum Facebook page for information.

"Many say that viewing art is good for your health, and I'm a firm believer in that philosophy," Moncrief said. "Not only creating art, but simply just viewing art is wonderful for your body and your mind. Blood pressure is lowered when you gaze at art.

"And it helps in other areas, and we're inviting everyone to join us and enjoy the art we offer," she added. "We will have some other amazing exhibits in the future, so it's such an exciting time for everyone to stop by and visit the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum."