Chaco is a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix and weighs 13 pounds. He has been neutered, micro-chipped and has all updated vaccinations. Chaco is energetic and attentive, and he loves to wear sweaters and coats. He enjoys being held and is a good follower.

Chaco is among the animals available for adoption at Kitties & Kanines Shelter.

Kitties & Kanines Shelter is at 4800 S. 46th St. Representatives can be reached at (479) 551-2221. Visit the Kitties & Kanines Facebook page for more information.