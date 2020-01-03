This year’s Mercy Health Foundation Fort Smith Charity Ball raised more than $538,000 to help expand health care services in the River Valley.

The annual fundraising event, which was Dec. 13, drew hundreds to the Fort Smith Convention Center for a champagne welcome, four-course dinner, dancing, live auction and entertainment from country singer and "American Idol" alum Gabby Barrett, as well as an after party with the Emerald City Band.

Mercy’s foundation made a direct appeal for donations to help expand prenatal services to those in need at the McAuley Clinic. Through the clinic, Mercy Fort Smith works to ensure that expectant mothers who might not otherwise have access to prenatal services receive the care they need and deserve.