Some prepaid debit cards can be problematic because it's nearly impossible to use them up to the last cent. That means you end up with some odd amount on the card that no one will accept for payment unless, by some miracle, your purchase is equal to or less than that odd amount.

ANOTHER PROBLEM

According to our friends at NerdWallet, some prepaid debit cards — not the funds but the cards themselves — have expiration dates, which is difficult to understand but true nonetheless.

AND ANOTHER

Most stores will not allow you to "split payments." That means if you buy a new bike and want to use up that last $1.77 on a prepaid debit card (paying the balance with cash or some other form of payment), most stores will not let you do it. The problem is when the salesperson tries to process the prepaid card, it returns a rejection because the balance on the card is insufficient to cover the entire transaction.

THERE IS A WAY

I want to show you a way you can use up that $1.77 — or any nagging, tiny balance, even 5 cents — left on a prepaid debit card. But before we go on, let's define terms.

Prepaid debit card: A credit card-branded gift card. That means it has a Mastercard or Visa logo on it. It's been loaded with a certain amount of money that can be spent in any store that takes Mastercard or Visa transactions. Mostly, people purchase these cards outright (plus an outrageous fee), but you may have received them in other ways — for a gift, or as your rebate from Verizon, AT&T or any number of other companies offering rebates.

Note: This article does not apply to a Nordstrom, Target, Kohl's or any other such retailer. They issue their branded department store gift cards as store credit, not as prepaid debit cards.

For anyone worried that I'm about to suggest you do something so sneaky you could be arrested, relax. This is very ethical and completely legal — openly allowed, and actually quite clever.

HOW TO USE UP EVERY LAST CENT

You will use Amazon to convert any amount on any prepaid debit card, even if what remains is only a few cents. This means you need an Amazon account. If you have ever purchased anything there, you have an account. If not, open one. It's free and easy.

You will use what's remaining on that prepaid debit card to reload your Amazon gift card account, even if it is only a few cents. Now it can be used to buy anything on Amazon. And you can split payments. That means if you added $1.77 to your Amazon gift card balance, you can now use it to purchase a gift for your best friend.

First, you apply said Amazon gift card amount to your purchase. Then, pay the balance as you normally would.

The nice thing is that an Amazon gift card balance never expires. You can just hold the funds in your Amazon account until you need them or until you want to purchase an Amazon gift card for yourself or someone else.

SO, LET'S REVIEW, SHALL WE?

Follow these steps to add a prepaid debit card balance to your account:

• Go to the Amazon website and log in.

• Look at the upper right side of the page and click on "Account and Lists."

• Select the first item in the pull-down menu, "Your Account."

• Click on "Gift cards" and then "Reload Your Balance."

• Scroll down, and click "Add a Card."

• Enter your card information. If your card doesn't contain your name, put your name in the field labeled "Name on card," and then fill in the rest of the fields.

• Once your card has been added, you can reload your Amazon gift card balance with any amount remaining on that prepaid debit card.

While prepaid debit cards remain one of my personal nemeses for their high fees and the difficulty to actually use them up, at least now we know there is a way to do it — up to the very last cent!

