Members of the Fort Smith Symphony and their music director, John Jeter, now have the attention of the New York Times and the Boston Globe.

The Fort Smith Symphony's premiere recording of Florence Beatrice Price's "Symphony No. 4, Scherzo" has been named to the 25 Best Classical Musical Tracks of 2019 list by the New York Times. The list was voted on by the New York Times critics and crosses six centuries of music.

"It's really nice," Jeter said of the recognition. "The link with the list and story was sent to us, and it was a surprise. It's a good thing for our community."

The selection can be found on the Fort Smith Symphony's CD and online versions of "Florence Beatrice Price: Symphonies No. 1 in E minor; No. 4 in D minor," an album that was named to the Boston Globe's Top 10 Classical Albums of 2019 list. Price was the first African-American female symphonic composer to have a symphony performed by a major orchestra.

"Really, it's promoting our community," Jeter said of the national attention. "It's getting Fort Smith's name out there on a big national stage, which is something everyone needs to do if they can. It helps our community."

The Fort Smith Symphony's recording of Price's "Symphony Nov. 4," according to the New York Times, "made news among fans of this long-snubbed composer." The Times added, "the brio of the best Americana is present throughout the work, particularly in its rousing climax."

For Jeter, the Fort Smith Symphony's inclusion on the lists is a positive achievement for a number of reasons.

"It kind of goes to show that if you try to do the right thing and keep at it, then good things can happen, although that wasn't our intent," he said. "When the recording first came out, during those first few months, there was quite a bit of press — the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and others. There was a lot of interest.

"And it's great that there's this interest in Florence Price, who was born and raised as an Arkansan," Jeter added.

In January, the Fort Smith Symphony's "Florence Beatrice Price: Symphonies No. 1 in E minor; No. 4 in D minor" recordings topped the classical music chart on Amazon.com. At that time, the New York Times did a piece on the recording, with Jeter doing public radio interviews in New York, New Jersey and Chicago to discuss and promote the CD.

"This recording was done to help preserve the legacy of our state," Jeter said. "A lot of other orchestras don't do that, but there are things that are closer to home that are very important. We are thrilled by this."

Price and William Grant Still were the first two African-American symphonists, he said.

"William Grant Still moved to Arkansas when he was 4 and he was raised in Arkansas," Jeter said when the Price CD was first released. "We have this excellent heritage in our state."

The Fort Smith Symphony’s Price collection is the fourth studio recording to be released following its three previous William Grant Still recordings, which also were released by Naxos International.

The recent recognition from the New York Times has helped set a high standard for the Fort Smith Symphony, he said.

"We always want to have an excellent product for our community, and we always think excellence, period," Jeter said. "In this day and age, no matter what you do, the bar has to be what everyone does.

"Thirty years ago, it was, if you were a smaller community, then you had a certain expectation," he added. "Now the expectation levels are high across the board."

Jeter admitted that the symphony, at times, does encounter "some challenges" from time to time due to finances and resources available.

"It's not a contest between us and big-city orchestras, but it's great to essentially be looked at in the same light," he said. "We appreciate that."

Those seeking more information can visit FortSmithSymphony.org and NewYorkTimes.com.

"The recording of Florence Price's work was a great project, no matter what," Jeter said. "And there's now a lot of performances. The Fourth Symphony is now starting to get some other performances scheduled, so our influence is continuing to be felt.

"We wanted other orchestras to perform it," he added. "I think the Cleveland Orchestra is performing it, and there's another orchestra, as well. All of this has been great."