The importance of artistic expression in a community cannot be overstated.

Artists need exhibitions, and our communities need artistic expression. If commerce, science, and education form the mind of our communities, the arts form the heart. They display beauty, understanding, and often question our preconceived notions of the world. A theatrical performance, certain songs, or a visually stunning oil painting deliver relief to our burdened lives.

Exhibitions expose artwork to the general public providing necessary financial support furthering artistic careers. The Student Gallery in the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum provides such engagement and support particularly for young, artistic talent. Uniquely designed for student artists, the space provides experience while meeting new audiences.

Often overlooked, student artists prove ever-intriguing as they explore diverse interests. The upcoming generation currently lives in a politically tense time made more prevalent through social media and online news outlets. Global information literally lies at the tips of their fingers. The unique perspective of this younger generation is often overlooked. Artists, in particular, struggle to establish themselves in an ever-changing climate of opinions, movements, and interests. As future members and leaders of communities, experience within the arts often establish careers that encourage young artists to pursue various creative outlets. By supporting student artists, both the individual and the community benefits.

Nadia Lougin’s “Expressions of a Creative” details her interest in how storytelling interacts with the visual arts. Working largely within acrylic, oil, and digital art, she charmingly portrays popular characters in today’s media. The fascination of stories and characters continue to influence visual artists. Like our favorite mythological heroes portrayed in painting and sculpture, today’s popular media characters hold the same intrigue often communicating bravery, strength, and perseverance.

“Expressions of a Creative” will be on view beginning Jan. 10, 2020, in the Student Gallery. The opening reception will be 5-7 p.m. Jan. 9.