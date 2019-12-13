Friday

Art Class: Meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Arc for the River Valley, 7821 Texas Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-5529.

Bingo for Books: Everyone wins a book. Extra fun this month with door prizes and potluck snacks. Coffee will be provided, bring a snack to share if you'd like. Adults and seniors. 10 a.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Coding Club: Build skills, vocabulary and confidence with coding. Ages 7-12. Space is limited, please call to register. 4:15 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Critter Crunch Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Friday features snake feeding. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Meets at 7 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U Street in Fort Smith.

Nature Break for Ages 3-7: Begins at 3:45 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Needles and Chatter: Crocheting, knitting, sewing, quilting, cross-stitch, embroidery, paper crafting or anything else. Bring your own project and work alongside others. 12:30-2 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon, The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit www.fortsmithnoonexchange.com.

Novice Bridge Game: Meets at 10 a.m., 1810 S. U St., in Fort Smith.

River Valley Community Action Network: Meets at noon, Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce, 612 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 782-7837.

Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library — Miller Branch, 8701 S. 28th St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-3945.

Toddler Story Time: Meets 10-10:30 a.m. Friday at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856.



Saturday

All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast: Begins at 8 a.m., Belle Point Masonic Lodge, 6000 Zero St., Fort Smith.

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary Breakfast: Runs 8:30-10 a.m., 144 N. Greenwood Ave., in Fort Smith. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

Arklahoma African Violet Society: Meets at 1 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

Arts on Tour: Mr. Cabbagehead and the Screaming Radishes will be performing 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Dixie Theatre, 100 W. Howard St., Mansfield. Admission is $5.

Church on the Street: Meets at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Riverfront Drive and N. H St. in Fort Smith.

"Critter Crunch" Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m., Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Saturday features fish feeding in the large aquarium. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Guided Hike: Begins at 9 a.m., Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Kids Christmas Crafternoon: Different crafts available for students. Take home what you make. Children and tweens. 10 a.m. to noon at Van Buren Public Library.

Laser Shot: Meets at 3 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Activity dependent on availability of the room. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Lavaca Community Food Pantry: Opens at 8 a.m. at 2709 AR 96 in Lavaca.

Military Order Purple Heart Post No. 587: Meets at noon at Vietnam Veterans Building, 12112 Redwood Drive, Fort Chaffee in Fort Smith. Call Jim Frye at (479) 639-2489.

Mother Nature Reads: Begins at 10:30 a.m. at Hobbs State Park, 20201 AR 12, Rogers. All ages welcome, but most stories are targeted to ages 3-6. Stories are followed by hands-on nature craft activities. Call (479) 789-5000.

Museum of History Open House: Event will be 1-4 p.m. at Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Free admission for all ages. Fun activities include a Christmas parade. For information, call (479) 783-7841.

RAM Saturdays: Runs noon to 5 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

The Arc for the River Valley Bowling: Meets at 3 p.m. at Midland Bowl, 2600 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith Cost is $1.25 for Arc members and $2.50 for non-members per game. Call (479) 783-5529.

Toddlers, Children and Tweens: Read books, sing songs and do an activity together. 1 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Veterans of Foreign Wars: Members meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at VFW Post 8845, 3005 Tilles Ave., Fort Smith. Call Charles Hollibough at (479) 783-8394.



Sunday

Archery Lessons: Begins at 2:30 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Equipment provided. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Crawford County Friends of Genealogy: Meets at 2:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren.

"Critter Crunch" Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

John G. Lake Ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690 for location.

Van Buren Writers Group: Members meet at 2 p.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call Sheila at (479) 739-6057.

