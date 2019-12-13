Evangel Temple to present "Nativity Today"



Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, will present their Christmas drama "Nativity Today" at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. This original drama is a modern retelling of the Christmas Story. The community is invited to join us as we picture what it might be like if Jesus were born today. Following the drama, Pastor Don Hutchings will deliver his message "The Shepherds Found the Lamb."

For more information, please call (479) 782-9121 or visit www.ExcitingET.com.

