The LEGO Club will meet at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. from 5–6 p.m. Monday. Kids, tweens and teens are invited to design, create and build unique creations; this month’s theme is “Haunted Houses.” LEGO Club is free, and supplies are provided.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s programs or events, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.