The classic movie "The Invisible Man" (NR) will be shown 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8701 S. 28th St. Get into the Halloween spirit with this spooky classic film from 1933 based on the novel by H.G. Wells. This film is not rated and runs for 1 hour and 11 minutes.

For information on any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs or events, call (479) 646-3945 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.