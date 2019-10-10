The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., will host a workshop by artist Christine Peloquin from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, called “Painting and Drawing with Mixed Media Collage.” In this workshop, participants will learn the fundamentals of collage, drawing and painting and work with papers, fabrics, found objects, past artwork, pencil and charcoal drawing and acrylic painting. The materials used will be the choice of each student, but students are encouraged to incorporate some of their own prior artwork into new pieces. The objective of the workshop is to explore new mixed media techniques and excavate each student’s authentic voice in their art.

Cost is $250 for RAM members and $300 for non-members. For information or to sign up, visit fsram.org/project/painting-and-drawing-with-mixed-media-collage-oct-11-13/. For questions, email education@fsram.org or call (479) 784-2787.