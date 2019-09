Rapunzel, Cinderella, Hansel & Gretel, and Alice in Wonderland will be making a special appearance at A Fairy Tale Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. The fairy-tale characters are actors from the Alma High School drama department, and they will share favorite fairy tales.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.