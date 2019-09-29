Births



Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:



Haley Wallace of Ozark, a girl, Sept. 10.



Ha Thu and Souryan Sengsirivanh of Barling, a boy, Sept. 10.



Ashley Francis of Chester, a girl, Sept. 10.



Crystal Aydelott of Booneville, a girl, Sept. 10.



Brooke and Michael Coder of Alma, a girl, Sept. 10.



Cortney and Shannon Wilkerson of Paris, a boy, Sept. 10.



Whitney Wewer and Dillan Higgins of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 10.



Kaye-Lani Sims and Christopher Cravens of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 10.



Hillaree and Paul Seratt of Cedarville, a boy, Sept. 10.



Blanca Estevez and Jose Quezada of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept 11.



Samantha Ramirez and Erick Martinez of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 11.



Syanne Galvez and Ian Middleton of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 11.



Raigan Cates of New Blaine, a girl, Sept. 11.



Danya and Damien Stewart of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 11.



America Rodriguez of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 11.



Kayla Jenkins of Sallisaw, a boy, Sept. 11.



Meghan and Braxton Ketter of Charleston, a boy, Sept. 12.



Rylee Merechka and Jason Dinkel of Charleston, a boy, Sept. 12.



Katelyn Knight and William Harless II of Paris, a girl, Sept. 12.



Cara Godfrey and Michael Lensing of Greenwood, a girl, Sept. 12.



Lori Simmons and Caleb Doyle of Howe, a girl, Sept. 13.



Samantha and Jacob Canada of Subiaco, a girl, Sept. 13.



Barbara Albertson of Muldrow, a girl, Sept. 13.



Casey and Joshua Sherrouse of Greenwood, a boy, Sept. 13.



Margaret Washington of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 13.



Shania Carroll of Sallisaw, a girl, Sept. 13.



Melissa and Donald Sanders of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 14.



Brianna and William Nelson of Mountainburg, a girl, Sept. 14.



Maya Gustafson and Kristopher Sellers of Mansfield, a girl, Sept. 14.



Michaela and Cody Ackerman of Branch, a girl, Sept. 14.



Jodi Loera and Kevin Head of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 15.



Salena Askins of Rudy, a boy, Sept. 15.



Lauren and Alex Sexton of Greenwood, a girl, Sept. 15.



Maria and Justin Goins of Alma, a girl, Sept. 15.



Brenda and Eustaquio Facio of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 15.



Ashely Miranda and Ernesto Ocanas of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 15.



Tiffani Wisdom of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 16.



San Luna of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 16.



Chanel and Robert Payne of Greenwood, a girl, Sept. 16.



Casey and Clayton McCoy of Greenwood, a girl, Sept. 16.



Sierra and Jerek Pettit of Shawnee, Okla., a girl, Sept. 16.



Melissa Alston of Muldrow, a girl, Sept. 16.



Andra McClanahan of Booneville, a boy, Sept. 16.



Donnellie and Dreamis Burton of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 16.



Christina Moody and Brandon Davis of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 17.



Samantha and Dakota Moss of Paris, a girl, Sept. 17.



Krystal and Steven Lamar of Lavaca, a girl, Sept. 17.



Desaree Riddle of Roland, a boy, Sept. 17.



Michelle Torres and Doroteo Mireles of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 17.



Brianna VanPelt-White and Matthew White of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 17.



Emilee and Nathan Watson of Poteau, a boy, Sept. 17.



Brittney Langway of Booneville, a girl, Sept. 17.



Amie and Brian Hansen of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 17.



Katelyn and Jacob Robertson of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 18.



Jaycee Kremer and Robby Raggio of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 18.



Martha Archer and Seth Allen of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 18.



Ashley and Bryant Harvey of Ozark, a girl, Sept. 18.



Erin and Cody Young of Alma, a girl, Sept. 18.



Emerald Watson and Lee Wood of Muldrow, a boy, Sept. 18.



Jennifer Walker and Tristin Hall of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 18.



Tinicia and Jason Stratmann of Muldrow, a girl, Sept. 19.



Lindsay and Joshua Friend of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 19.



Leslie and Justin Hebert of Poteau, a boy, Sept. 19.



Sara Ridenour of Cameron, a girl, Sept. 19.



Jourdynn Day and Qumar Hayes of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 19.



Sarah and Stone Sanders of Sallisaw, a girl, Sept. 19.



Emily and Jonathan Newlin of Greenwood, a girl, Sept. 19.



Haley Taylor and Nicholas Kateridis-Klyne of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 19.



Chelsey Machenry of Booneville, a girl, Sept. 20.



Megan and Jack Johnson III of Muldrow, a boy, Sept. 20.



April Kite of Greenwood, a boy, Sept. 20.



Anita Chanthamart and Michael Le of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 20.



Kaleah Gore of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 20.



Jessica and Nathaniel Earp of Rudy, a girl, Sept. 20.



Megan Rodgers and Paul Goswick of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 20.



Laura Herdison and Colton Hamm of Muldrow, a boy, Sept. 20.



Celestial Beckham and Reggie Robinson of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 21.



Brooke and Jonathan Burgess of Cameron, a girl, Sept. 21.



Brandi Prichard and Daniel Gish of Poteau, a boy, Sept. 21.



Madison Wenninger of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 21.



Jennifer and Joseph Tetirick of Alma, a girl, Sept. 22.



Rachel and Roy Burton Jr. of Lavaca, a boy, Sept. 22.



Taujlee Logan of Vian, a girl, Sept. 23.



Kasey Nottingham and Brandon Hart of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 23.



Toni and Meshick Worton of Spiro, a girl, Sept. 23.



Cassandra Francis of Greenwood, a boy, Sept. 23.







Marriages



The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:



Tyrone Rucker, 41, and Larita Dunn, 48, both of Muskogee, Okla.





Steven Swenson, 40, and Maranda Ashley, 40, both of Fort Smith.





Brennon McClendon, 35, and Susana Aldaco, 42, both of Fort Smith.





Ryan Feero, 32, and Kathryn Wenberg, 28, both of Fort Smith.





Ralph Chambers, 52, and Jessica Crothers, 44, both of Shawnee, Okla.





Robert Edwards, 47, and Cherry Green, 51, both of Fort Smith.





Ty Reasnor, 25, and Cashion, Okla., and Kelley Brown, 23, of Greenwood.





Jonathan Phillips, 29, and Samantha Peoples, 35, both of Mustang, Okla.





Kenneth Sibley, 26, and Demaura Funches, 29, both of Fort Smith.





Samuel Naumann, 27, of Saint Peters, Mo., and Emma Weidman, 24, of Maplewood, Mo.





Rickey Hice, 61, and Debra Olivier, 48, both of Fort Smith.





Lorne Howk, 50, and Tammy Cole, 52, both of Henryetta, Okla.





Branden Bohuslav, 24, of Burleson, Texas, and Jordyn Pulliam, 23, of Fort Smith.





John Scherer, 36, of Muskogee, Okla., and Patricia Scherer, 34, of Evansville.





John Humphrey, 49, and Christy Larey, 41, both of Fort Smith.





Michael Pitts, 39, and Jessica Philpot, 35, both of Fort Smith.





Oscar Barraza, 33, and Dulce Montelong, 35, both of Clarksville.





Emiliano Bianchessi, 51, and Charlotte Holm, 53, both of Fort Smith.





Brian Mccoy, 27, and Miranda Lindsay, 25, both of Fort Smith.





Andrew Efurd, 32, and Kylie Verdier, 29, both of Lenexa, Kan.





Jay Stanley, 44, and Katrina Faulkenberry, 40, both of Heavener.





Brady Hobbs, 23, and Sierra Martin, 21, both of Van Buren.





Timothy Brawdy, 51, of Muldrow and Wendy Freeman, 43, of Fort Smith.





Lee Wood, 48, and Emerald Watson, 20, both of Sallisaw.





Robert Alas, 29, and Elizabeth Aquino, 39, both of Van Buren.







The Crawford County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:



James Gould, 82, of Clarksville and Mary Jo Starkey, 78, of Eufaula, Okla.



Randall Edwards, 61, and Amy Orrick, 43, both of Mulberry.



Tyler Nelson, 24, and Kasey Keith, 24, both of West Memphis.



Brandon Patrick, 21, and Sarah Newlen, 20, both of Alma.



Christopher Phung, 36, and Jennifer Henley, 34, both of Van Buren.



Westin Tankersley, 23, and Brooklyn Hardcastle, 21, both of Van Buren.



Dakota Simco, 24, and Kayla Murray, 23, both of Mulberry.