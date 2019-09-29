"An Evening with the Author: Elizabeth Acevedo" will be 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. The event was rescheduled from Oct. 8.

Acevedo is a New York Times bestselling author. Her critically acclaimed debut novel, "The Poet X," won the 2018 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature. She is also the recipient of the Printz Award for Excellence in Young Adult Fiction, the CILIP Carnegie Medal, and the Boston Globe-Hornbook Award. Additionally, she was honored with the 2019 Pure Belpré Author Award for celebrating, affirming and portraying Latinx culture and experience.

The author talk is free to attend, and copies of Acevedo's books "The Poet X" and "With the Fire on High" will be available for purchase at the time of the event. For information, call (479) 783-0229.