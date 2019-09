A photo exhibit featuring the flora and fauna of Massard Prairie is on display in the community room of the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., through Oct. 21. Featured photographers for the exhibit include Anastasia Spears, Larry Millican, Tracy Riley, Mike Martin, Patricia Cale, Jerry Owens, and others. For information on this or any of the library’s free programs, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org