By this time of year, many young people are engaged in the arts in some way. So, now is a good time to talk about practicing and remind everyone of how important that is. To master anything in life, it requires training, study, time, and sacrifice. The arts are no different. And for those talented students who seem to possess natural artistic gifts and abilities, the training is every bit as concentrated as it is for any other child. There are no free rides when it comes to developing artistic talent!

For those of you who have kids involved in sports, you know that the training to participate on an athletic team is quite intense. In general, both parents and students understand that a good deal of time and study is involved in playing a sport and they accept this.

Arts training is no less intense than athletic training, and in fact, the two areas parallel each other in style. Regular rehearsals and lessons, along with daily practice time, study, and review are all part of the regime that must be followed for students to grow artistically. There is no replacement for a steady diet of practice.

When it comes to the arts, I believe that we as arts educators need to better communicate and reinforce the fact that serious training in the arts is vital to the student’s success no matter what level the child desires to achieve. Because of the entertainment factor, it’s easy to assume that participation in the arts is all fun and games with very little work involved. It’s time as arts educators that we help our society change our thinking about arts studies.

There are at least three elements that are critical to student success and correct development. Let me highlight each of these.

First, daily practice is essential. Just as you can’t make up lost sleep, you can’t make up lost practicing. Practicing sporadically is not healthy and in the end, not effective. Physiologically, the mind and body develop properly only through a daily routine of study and drill.

Second, regularly scheduled lessons and rehearsals are imperative. Weekly private lessons are the core of success for students whether it be in music, theatre, dance, or visual art.

Too many students think that an occasional lesson will do the trick, and that is absolutely detrimental to artistic growth. Weekly lessons keep students moving forward on a proper developmental track so that consistent progress is made at each age and stage. In the early years of study, the teacher guides every fundamental element in the student so that all fundamentals are learned properly.

Even when students are involved in group activities such as theatre, choir, and dance, those activities typically require multiple and often daily rehearsals each week, just like an athletic team would do. I have never known of a football team to practice only once a week just prior to a game. That would produce disastrous results and potentially get students hurt. The same is true for the arts! In fact, a student can be ruined for life from a bad experience on stage due to lack of training.

And finally, practicing and performing are two completely different activities. When students confuse the two, they often end up playing or simply running through their activity without drilling and rehearsing. This allows for virtually no improvement. Unfortunately, performing without drilling actually drills in mistakes. It’s in rehearsal and practice that all details are corrected and fine-tuned in preparation for an often flawless performance. Just as you wouldn’t play in a baseball game without practicing first, you don’t want to step out on stage to perform without first studying, practicing, rehearsing the show, and then performing.

As you can see, there is a lot more to participating in the arts than simply showing up to step out on stage. Children and young people who get involved in the arts need to establish a routine of practice and study early on. That routine should be embedded into their lives daily so that it becomes second nature like eating and sleeping.

In other words, discipline and dedication are required to establish and maintain this routine. And just as winning a ball game is rewarding and invigorating, so is the reward for a successful and brilliant performance. So let the practicing begin!

Dr. Rosilee Russell is the founder/executive director of Community School of the Arts. Contact her at Rosilee.Russell@CSAFortSmith.org, call (479) 434-2880 or visit CSAFortSmith.org.