In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road in Fort Smith, will host a fishing derby at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 for fisherman of all ages. Participants do not have to register for the event. There will be prizes for various awards.

For information, visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.