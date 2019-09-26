This summer the garden had two kinds of volunteers — "A person who undertakes a service (meaning us) and the plant that grows without direct human control or supervision especially from seeds lost from a previous crop," both definitions from the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

It was no surprise to find the person in the garden — we know who we are. But the plant volunteer was present in mass, sometimes in unexpected places. We're not talking weeds, but actual beautiful little seedlings that popped up.

It's not unusual to find a volunteer periwinkle peeping out of the Bermuda. But this summer they also popped up in cracks and seams in sidewalks and driveways. And most amazing, we volunteers could carefully pull out the little bare root volunteers and plant them in the garden, or in my sister Rosemary's case, watch them flourish in the cracks.

Remember your mother telling you, "Waste not, want not?" Well, Mother Nature gives the same advice. So, we frugal gardeners pluck wandering seedlings and replant them where they can grow and prosper.

Vinca or Madagascar periwinkle (Catharanthus roseus) is the perfect summer annual for our zone 7. It performs at its best in our hot, dry and humid climate.

A favorite annual for many of us, the periwinkle not only loves our summers — the hotter the better, it seems — but provides beauty in beds and borders, in containers and window boxes and in hanging baskets. If it droops, a little splash of water usually revives it.

Vinca grows from 8 to 12 inches tall and spreads, creating pinwheel-shaped delicate looking flowers above glossy, dark green foliage. Colors range from lights to darks in blue, pink, salmon, apricot, orchid and red. Thanks to recent breeding, varieties can be dwarf and upright and some can trail.

There is one key to growing these little beauties. It tries the patience of the gardener who should delay transplanting until June because they don't tolerate cool spring weather and they do not like wet, poorly drained soil.

I usually plant only white vinca, but this summer some of the brilliant colors were irresistible. And as usual, all performed above expectations. But the vinca that grew the largest and produced the most flowers were the volunteers that were plucked from the sidewalk and replanted in the garden.

Annual vinca should not be confused with perennial periwinkle (Vinca minor). The perennial species is viney and commonly used as a groundcover in partial shade and its flowers are lilac-blue.

Other volunteers include zinnia, rose moss and perennial plumbago. But the most surprising was zinnia seedlings that were also transplanted into every corner of every bed. Every little seedling lived and flowered. The only problem with volunteers is guessing their size. Some of the zinnias were so tall they flopped over and looked like flowering shrubs. And the latest zinnia surprise is seedlings that are sprouting now and are about 3 inches tall, not only in the garden but in the Bermuda.

The following quote by writer Sherry Anderson pretty well sums up both types of garden volunteers: "Volunteers don't get paid, not because they're worthless, but because they're priceless."

And if you attend the River Valley Master Gardeners' Pollinator Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, you'll get to visit and "talk gardening and share ideas" with lots of people volunteers and you may even see a few plant volunteers in the two dozen demonstration gardens.

You'll also get to see the Mayor Ray Baker rose that won grand champion at the Crawford County Fair's floriculture competition earlier this month in Mulberry. The Baker roses were originally planted in Fort Smith's Anniversary Garden and later transplanted in a special Ray Baker Rose Garden at the Learning Fields and are cared for by Fort Smith Rose Society members.

The festival — from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — will include several children's activities, an instant butterfly garden, scavenger hunt, speakers and the annual fall plant sale at The Learning Fields at Chaffee Crossing.

Next week, the topic will be: An anemone named Honorine.

Lucy Fry of Fort Smith is a level 4 Master Gardener and writes the area Master Gardener newsletter. Her column, Gardening for the Record, runs weekly in the Times Record. Send questions to GardeningForTheRecord@gmail.com.