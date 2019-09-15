I can still see him as if it happened just last night: Bigfoot, standing in the next-door neighbor's yard, wet from the windy night's rain and silently staring back at me.

Barely 10 years old at the time, I was foggy from waking up in the middle of the night. I hollered for my mother to be my witness of the chilling, motionless terror that stood outside and summoned the unabating barking and howling from every single one of the neighborhood dogs. I swore to my mother it was Bigfoot as she pressed her face against my bedroom window, widening her eyes and trying to get a quick visual through the evening's near-impossible darkness. The rain pelted the window pane like soft-but-relentless bullets, driving up my heart rate from its already-frantic pace.

After quietly squinting her eyes into the abyss, Mom then smiled. What? How could my mother find humor in this most dire hour? She took a few steps back from the window and motioned for me to take another look. But my feet seemingly were glued to the carpet. I thought I couldn't move. But I soon did. And then I gasped. My Bigfoot was no more than a chunky cedar tree that was swaying in the Oklahoma wind gusts? I felt all of my blood rush up into my face and gush into my ears as embarrassment momentarily had its way with me.

Apparently I was still thinking about the previous day's TV show about Bigfoot sightings. And the times my younger brother and I had watched Lee Majors fight Bigfoot on four TV episodes of "The Six Million Dollar Man." I mean, all boys were fascinated and frightened by Bigfoot back in the 1970s and early '80s, right?

"I was scared to look out the window at first," my mom quietly confided in me as my father continued to blissfully sleep through the pre-dawn drama. "I was afraid that it might be a sanitation worker getting the neighbor's trash, and that he would be right there, staring back at me."

Finally brushing off the tension, I laughed. Mom and I both did, and then I went back to bed, eventually surrendering to sleep. But that Bigfoot TV documentary that followed real-life people still lingered in my oh-so-active brain. Those people on the show claimed they had seen Bigfoot in remote, heavily wooded areas in California and Washington. Bigfoot might be real, I thought that night.

Others who subscribe to the belief that there might be a Bigfoot out there no doubt know about the 2019 Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference, which will take place Oct. 4-5 at the Kiamichi Mountains Christian Mission, 37529 Indian Trail in Honobia, Okla. The all-ages event, which is set to raise money to give scholarships to students in the Honobia area, will include conference speakers and researchers, "true-encounter stories," the Bigfoot 5K, hand-crafted arts and crafts, helicopter rides, camping, vendors, live music, the Kids Zone, a church service, strolls and more.

"The Honobia Bigfoot Festival has been educating and entertaining visitors for nearly a decade, and tickets to the conference are sold daily at the door," said Teresa Black Bradway, a volunteer who promotes and helps organize the festival. "The festival has been named the No. 1 Bigfoot Festival in the nation by The Hauntist, an Internet blog. This is a unique Oklahoma event."

Information on the Honobia Bigfoot Festival can be obtained by calling (580) 244-3473 or (800) 349-7026 and at HonobiaBigfoot.com. Maybe the wife and I will finally check out the festival this year. It would be an adventure, no doubt. I just hope I wouldn't be too much of a fraidy-cat if there's a swaying cedar tree anywhere on the festival grounds.

Scott Smith has been a feature writer for the Times Record newspaper since April 1996 and started covering entertainment in 1999. Smith is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and plays bass in the Fort Smith-based blues/rock/soul band, Goodluck Slim.