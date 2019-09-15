Belle Point Quilters Guild will meet Sept. 26. The guild meets the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Visitors, guests and quilters of all skill levels are welcome at the Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Meetings include a brief business update, show and tell, prize drawings and a speaker. Guest and visitors can also learn more about small fee classes, quilting events and retreats.

This month, Cynthia LeBlanc Regone will speak. She specializes in original wool applique projects as well as unusual combinations of colors and fabrics in her quilt designs. Her distinctive quilts have won many awards. She lectures and teaches nationwide including wool felt applique at the International Quilt Festival in Houston. In addition, she will teach a wool appliqué class on Sept. 23 at the Academy at Mama's Loghouse. Cost of the class is $35, plus $10 for catered lunch. The kit for the class is $35. Reservations are required. For information, email bellepointquilters@gmail.com.