Wednesday

Christian Business Men's Connection: Meets 6:30-7:45 a.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St. in Fort Smith. Contact daveo16@cox.et or (479) 926-1951.

Fort Smith Morning Exchange Club: Meets from 7-8 a.m. at The Egg and I, 2401 S. 56th St.

Network of Executive Women: Meets at 7:30 a.m. at River City Deli, 7320 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Call Jo Carson at (479) 646-2111.

Community Bible Study: Meets at 9 a.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church, 1604 Pointer Trail in Van Buren.

Story Time: Meets 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Ladies Bible Class: Meets at 10 a.m. at Alma Church of Christ. For information, contact Claire Pense at (479) 670-2859.

Story Time: Begins at 10 a.m. at the Cedarville Public Library, 639 Pirates Way. Call (479) 410-1853.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club 299er game: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St. in Fort Smith.

Free meal and food pantry: Open 10-11:30 a.m. at Greenwood First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive in Greenwood. Call (479) 996-6030.

Open Studio: Artist Talk: Meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center for Art and Education, 104 N. 13th St. in Van Buren.

Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: Meets 10 a.m. to noon at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

Story Time: Meets at 10:30 a.m. at Dallas Branch Library, 8100 Dallas St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 484-5650.

Rhythm and Rhymes: Begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Mountainburg Public Library, 225 N. Hwy. 71. Call (479) 369-1600.

Fort Smith Professional Women’s Network: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. at Furr’s Fresh Buffet, 5707 Rogers Ave. Call Meredith Milam at (479) 629-5747.

Crawford County Retired Teachers Association: Meets at noon at the Crawford County Adult Education Center main meeting room, 605 Alma Circle Blvd. in Van Buren. Speakers will provide information on the teacher retirement system and retired teachers' insurance.

Optimist Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon at Furr’s Fresh Buffet, 5707 Rogers Ave. Call Brian McMahen at (479) 651-5479.

Fort Smith Rotary Club: Meets at noon at Emmy’s German Restaurant, 200 N. 13th St.

Advancing with Us Referral Networking: Meets at 12:15 p.m. at Western Sizzlin’ in Poteau.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road in Fort Smith. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

ART Class for seniors and adults with disabilities: Meets 3:30-5 p.m. at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave.

Dungeons and Dragons: Meets 3:30-5:15 p.m. at the Mountainburg Public Library, 225 N. Hwy. 71. Call (479) 369-1600.

Fort Smith Historical Society: Meets at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave.

Arkansas Retired Military Association Auxiliary: Meets at 6 p.m. at 144 N. Greenwood Ave. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-2727.

Introduction to Buddhism: Meets from 6-7 p.m. in the Davis Room at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave.

Figure drawing class: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Nude models are used; adults only. Cost is $10. Reservations are required. Go to CrystalBridges.org for more information.

Millie's Line Dance classes: Beginner lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons run from 7-9 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Cost is $5 per person.

The Calendar runs Monday through Friday in the Times Record; weekend events are included in Friday’s calendar. Items must be submitted five working days before publication to Daily Calendar, P.O. Box 1359, Fort Smith, AR 72902. Email submission to mtaylor@swtimes.com.