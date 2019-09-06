Daddy had many sayings. His response to a complaint of back or neck or knee pain was stated simply, “Well, it’s an old ---- you’ve had all your life.” Concluding discussions of troubling matters, he often asserted in the usual easy manner that drew trusting people to him like ants to a picnic, “I’ve worried about that all I’m going to.”

Daddy thought of himself as a graduate of the School of Hard Knocks. Obviously he learned well, for he could rig up any tool or part or method needed to keep his farm equipment running, usually without cash. Observant and reflective, his common sense was keenly honed from diverse experiences, from which he learned to “look before you leap.” He liked to convey this message with his favorite cowboy phrase, “Don’t squat with your spurs on.”

During this summer of 2019, a saying from Daddy’s latter years often crossed my mind. Between his 64th and 65th birthdays, he survived radical cancer surgery and a heart attack, followed by triple bypass surgery. Throughout the remaining 13 years of his life, he retained his sense of humor and determination to use the chainsaw and brush hog (on the pond dam). With heroic effort, Daddy enjoyed his family and cherished every day he lived, even requesting steak for breakfast the day he died. During these bonus years of intentionally squeezing joy from every experience or action, a favored saying was, “It doesn’t take long to live a life.” Hearing him say this over and over, I knew he had discovered a kernel of truth that he wanted to share with others. Life is short. Treasure each moment. Make it count.

Fifty years ago in May, I graduated from college and began my first year of teaching in Collinsville, Oklahoma, in August 1969. This was the year of Woodstock, the first moon walk, Sen. Edward Kennedy’s accident at Chappaquiddick, Massachusetts, the Stonewall riot in New York City marking the beginning of the gay rights movement, and Sesame Street’s introduction. My trip from Parks to Collinsville took me through Fort Smith to Tulsa, along old Highway 64 West through Roland, Muldrow, Sallisaw, Webbers Falls and other sleepy Oklahoma towns until merging onto the new Interstate 40 near Warner. From Tulsa I skirted the airport north of the city on Highway 169 fewer than 20 miles to Collinsville.

Collinsville was a small town of less than 2,000 people and a Main Street that offered pharmacies, furniture stores, groceries, department stores, dime stores, doctors, a meat processor/butcher shop, restaurants, a movie theatre, First Baptist Church, and the fire station with a phone booth, where I called home to assure my safe arrival. I recall Cousin Bill’s advice to call person-to-person, asking to speak to myself. Mother recognized my voice when I declined speaking to another person and knew I was safe, thus avoiding a long-distance charge. Remember that I got my dime back too. Did you ever try this?

Collinsville High School was brand spankin’ new the fall of 1969, sitting off State Highway 20 in the middle of a large barren field between a dairy farm and cemetery. The front office was spacious for a principal, district superintendent, and two secretaries. In addition to two short wings of small classrooms were a concession stand that doubled as lunch joint, a library with crowded stacks to make room for study hall, an adequate choir room, a large band room, and a colossal gymnasium. I taught four sections of sophomore English and one of senior speech (a senior male had spent time in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary at McAlester), and kept a study hall filled with senior male athletes, one of whom signed the roster as Frank Zappa. Unfamiliar with Zappa’s name or music, after several days of stifled snickers when I called his name, I caught on and removed the name from the roster.

In addition to teaching, I was Junior Class Sponsor. Juniors ran the concession stand for both junior and senior high home football games. I taught grammar while salesmen took orders for hamburger patties, hot dogs, buns, chips and candy. Many Thursday and Friday nights, I worked concessions with juniors, also scheduled while teaching grammar. Juniors presented the junior play directed by the sponsor. I directed “Our Hearts Were Young and Gay” by Cornelia Otis Skinner and Emily Kimbrough on the stage in one end of the junior high gymnasim.

Concessions and play raised money for the ultimate junior class project, the senior prom. We turned the Catoosa Country Club into a banquet hall, complete with table cloths, chair covers, and centerpieces with candles; strands of twinkling lights; garlands of fresh flowers; and a live band of local musicians, The menu of roast beef au jus, dreamy fluffed potatoes, green beans almondine, buttery rolls and apple pie a la mode was served by home ec girls, wearing starched white aprons and hairnets. Watching our principal, who was the spittin’ image of Jackie Gleason, dance the Watusi clinched the night as one to remember.

I’ve spent the past three weeks in Chicagoland with daughter Lee Anna’s family. Her younger child Anya started kindergarten last week; therefore, Lee Anna had known it was time to re-enter the classroom herself. Planning to work as a substitute teacher in order to establish credibility in the district, the principal of her former school asked the week before school started if she would be interested in teaching a kindergarten class just added to accommodate new enrollees.

The first week here, Evan and Anya were both home with Nanna while Mommy worked frantically day and night to transform a bare room into a 5-year old’s safe, stimulating space for learning. The second week Anya and Nanna were home alone after Evan started fourth grade.

Lee Anna attended staff development, while working in her classroom every available moment. Last week, Anya entered kindergarten in her Hoover Hawk tee with ponytail bouncing. Lee Anna’s students arrived. A new school year began.

A new chapter began for Lee Anna. As Daddy knew, chapters in the Book of Life come and go quickly. My, my, my. Has it really been 50 years since my trip to Collinsville? I still feel young and gay — most days. Daddy, you were right on. It doesn’t take long to live a life.

This is an old back I’ve had all my life. Well, I’ve worried about that all I’m going to, and by all means, I am not going to squat with my spurs on.

Louise Owens Finney is a retired secondary teacher and part-time minister in Fort Smith. She can be reached at LouiseOFinney@gmail.com.