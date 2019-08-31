Three Fort Smith museums will be among the many facilities across the nation to offer free admission on Sept. 21.

The Fort Smith Museum of History, the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum and the Clayton House will be participating in Smithsonian Magazine's 15th annual Museum Day, which strives to attract residents and visitors of all ages and to boost interest in local museums and local history, said Caroline Speir, exhibit designer for the Fort Smith Museum of History.

"This is an exciting, nationwide event," she said. "We have a lot of success with that day —we've been participating in it for something like six years — and we get a lot of first-time visitors.

"Some of those people are return visitors, but a lot are making their first visit here," Speir added.

Those wishing to partake in Museum Day can download two free tickets at SmithsonianMag.com. Individuals also can show the free tickets on their iPhones to museum staff to participate, Speir said.

"We'll probably have between 50 and 100 people attend on that day," she said.

Mila Masur, executive director for the Clayton House, and Melissa Conry, marketing coordinator for the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, also are anticipating Museum Day.

"We are always looking for ways to get young people engaged and interested in our museum," Masur said. "Participating in the free Museum Day is a way to reach someone who might not otherwise visit the Clayton House."

Each year, Museum Day serves as a "celebration of all things museum," said Conry.

"Since Museum Day is a nationwide event, it brings in folks who are interested in not just their local history and regional museums, but also people who are traveling to make a day out of visiting as many museums as they can," she said.

"Because of this, it's important that they know we're participating and that we want them to visit," Conry added. "We are ecstatic to greet all of the new faces of this year's Museum Day, both locals and tourists."

Museum Day was designated for museums to metaphorically mirror the Smithsonian Institution's D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day, states a news release from High10 Media. This year's Museum Day will celebrate the Smithsonian Year of Music, an institution-wide initiative that celebrates the Smithsonian's large musical collections and resources.

Speir and Masur agreed that music is a worthy aspect of a community. Both said they plan on highlighting a few music-related items during the event.

"Some of our music exhibits and displays were temporary, but we have a model of the first bus that was built for Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys," Speir said. "Bob Wills' first bus was built right here in Fort Smith. It was a 1934 Chevrolet."

According to Speir, all of the participating museums are important parts of their respective communities.

"We've been collecting Fort Smith history at our museum since 1910," she said. "There's a lot to cover, and since we're a private nonprofit, we have to raise money. Our mission is to preserve, collect, share and educate through the story of our region, and Museum Day is a really neat way to attend the museum of your choice."