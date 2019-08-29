The influential Crawley family, a revenge-seeking Rambo, the magical Maleficent, adventurous cats, galaxy-hopping warriors, sinister-looking clowns, Mr. Rogers and siblings Elsa and Anna have been tapped to grace the Silver Screen in the coming months.

"It Chapter Two," "Frozen II," "Rambo: Last Blood," "Downton Abbey" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" are among the many movies set for release in 2019, which is helping make 2019 be "an exciting time to go to the movies," said Leslie Brown of Fort Smith. Brown admitted she already has started saving her money to see several upcoming films, particularly "Frozen II," "Zombieland: Double Tap," "Harriet" and "Downton Abbey."

She said she initially felt "crushed" that Lily James allegedly won't be in the new "Downton Abbey" film, but her anticipation for the movie quickly returned.

"At first, it was difficult, because I'm a huge Lily James fan," Brown said. "Lily was such a big part of the 'Downton Abbey' TV show, and she's great in 'Mama Mia: Here We Go Again' and 'Yesterday.' I still wish she was in the movie, but it'll still be fun watching the next chapter of the Crawley family on a large screen."

Paul Johnson said he quickly tired of defending two of his favorite "Star Wars" films, "The Last Jedi" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story," whenever he was greeted by unsolicited criticism from both friends and strangers. Johnson's energy level, however, boosted after he recently saw the new trailer fro "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Due Dec. 20, the movie is being touted by its makers as a wrap-up of the Luke Skywalker-based films.

"I had my DVR going when they showed the new trailer on TV, and every hair on my body stood up as I watched it," Johnson said almost under his breath. "And I will admit that I watched the trailer three more times right there. I can't wait to see the new 'Star Wars' in the theater."

Following is a list of some of the upcoming movie releases:

• "It Chapter Two" — With one simple phone call, the members of the Losers Club are taken back 27 years to the time they first encountered the frightful Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard). Co-stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer and Bill Hader. Sept 6. (R)

• "Linda Ronstandt: The Sound of My Voice" — Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman direct this new documentary, which focuses on one of the most acclaimed female singers. Sept. 6. (PG-13)

• "Night Hunter" — Henry Cavill, Stanley Tucci, Alexandra Daddario, Ben Kingsley and Eliana Jones star in this new thriller about the arrest of man, who is linked to the many abductions and murders of female hostages. Sept. 6. (R)

• "The Goldfinch" — After his mother is killed in the bombing of an art museum, a young boy is taken in by a wealthy family. Stars Nicole Kidman, Finn Wolfhard, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey Wright, Sarah Paulson, Ansel Elgort and Ashleigh Cummings. Sept. 13. (R)

• "Hustlers" — Former strip club employees decide to stand up against their assertive Wall Street clients in this new film from director Lorene Scafaria. Stars Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and Lili Reinhart. Sept. 13. (Rating TBA)

• "Downton Abbey" — Picking up where the TV series ended, director Michael Engler's movie follows the ongoing story of the Crawley family, whose wealth and influence seemingly are felt by everyone around them. Stars Hugh Bonneville, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, Allen Leech, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Matthew Goode. Sept. 20. (PG)

• "Ad Astra" — Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland lead the cast in this film about an astronaut, who journeys to the far reaches of the solar system and accidentally uncovers something mysterious. Sept. 20. (PG-13)

• "Rambo: Last Blood" — Sylvester Stallone returns as Rambo, who must face his past and tap into his inner ruthlessness to complete one final mission. Sept. 20. (R)

• "Abominable" — This animated feature studies a magical Yeti, who longs to return to his family. Sept. 27. (PG)

• "Judy" — Oscar winner Renee Zellweger stars as the legendary singer/actress, Judy Garland, in director Rupert Goold's biographical drama. Also stars Michael Gambon, Rufus Sewell and Jessie Buckley. Sept. 27. (PG-13)

• "Joker" — Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro star in this origin story of Batman's best-known villain. Oct. 4. (R)

• "Pain and Glory" — A movie director begins to look back on his life choices as his past begins to meet present day. Stars Antonio Banderas and Asier Etxeandia. Oct. 4. (R)

• "The Current War" — Benedict Cumerbatch, Tom Holland and Katherine Waterson star in this story about the fierce race between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse - a race that would determine whose electrical system would power the modern world. Oct. 4. (PG-13)

• "Gemini Man" — An aging hitman (Will Smith) is shocked to learn that his newest opponent seems to be a younger version of himself. Co-stars Benedict Wong and Clive Owen. Oct. 11. (PG-13)

• "Zombieland: Double Tap" — Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, Dan Aykroyd and Abigail Breslin star this action-comedy about a quartet facing off with zombies in the American heartland. Oct. 18. (Rating TBA)

• "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" — Family ties are questioned and tested between Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter, Aurora (Elle Fanning). Co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Oct. 18. (Rating TBA)

• "Black and Blue" — A rookie police officer (Naomie Harris) inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer via her body cam. Oct. 25. (Rating TBA)

• "The Last Full Measure" — An airman named Pits is awarded the nation's highest military honor more than 30 years after his death for his courage in battle. Stars Samuel L. Jackson, Peter Fonda, Sebastian Stan and Bradley Whitford. Oct. 25. (Rating TBA)

• "Terminator: Dark Fate" — Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) finds herself pitted against a new, extremely dangerous threat. Also stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Edward Furlong and Mackenzie Davis. Nov. 1. (Rating TBA)

• "Harriet" — The story of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes is told. Stars Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monae, Jennifer Nettles and Joe Alwyn. Nov. 1. (Rating TBA)

• "Motherless Brooklyn" — Edward Norton directs and stars in this film about a lonely private detective, who struggles with Tourette's Syndrome while trying to solve a murder during the 1950s. Nov. 1. Bruce Willis also stars. (Rating TBA)

• "Burden" — A member of the KKK falls in love with a single mother and contemplates quitting the klan. Nov. 1. (Rating TBA)

• "Doctor Sleep" — Years after the events of "The Shining," a now-grown Dan Torrence meets a girl who possesses similar abilities. Dan tries to protect the girl from the True Knot cult, which stalks children with powers. Stars Jacob Tremblay, Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson. Nov. 8. (R)

• "Midway" — The real-life battle of Midway is examined in this new film, which stars Patrick Wilson, Dennis Quaid, Luke Evans and Ed Skrein. Nov. 8. (Rating TBA)

• "Last Christmas" — Kate (Emilia Clarke) thinks her bad life might be turning around after she accepts a job to be a department store Santa's elf. Nov. 8. (PG-13)

• "Charlie's Angels" — Elizabeth Banks, Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart and Sam Claflin star in this reboot, where young P.I.s tackle missions assigned by the mysterious Charlie. Nov. 15. (Rating TBA)

• "Ford V Ferrari" — U.S. car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles push back against corporate red tape and the laws of physics to create a revolutionary car. Stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon. Nov. 15. (Rating TBA)

• "21 Bridges" — A fallen New York City detective finds that he has one shot at redeeming his name. Stars Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons and Taylor Kitsch. Nov. 22. (Rating TBA)

• "Frozen II" — Sisters Anna and Elsa, along with friends Kristoff, Sven and Olaf, travel to an ancient forest, hoping to learn the origin of Elsa's powers so they can save their kingdom. Nov. 22. (PG)

• "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" — Tom Hanks stars as the beloved TV/social icon Fred Rogers. Nov. 22. (Rating TBA)

• "Knives Out" — Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Edi Patterson, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson and Toni Collette star in director Rian Johnson's comedy, which centers around a patriarch's death and combative family. Nov. 29. (Rating TBA)

• "Jumanji: The Next Level" — Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Awkwafina star in this sequel, where a team of friends return to Jumanji to rescue a friend. Dec. 13. (Rating TBA)

• "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" — Survivors of the Resistance must face the evil First Order once more in director J.J. Abrams' latest film, which stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac and Billy Dee Williams. Dec. 20. (PG-13)

• "Cats" — The Jellicles cats are tasked to decide each year who will go to the Heaviside Layer and who will return to Jellicle life. Stars Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, James Corden and Taylor Swift. Dec. 20. (Rating TBA)