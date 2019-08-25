Steve Clark, founder of 64.6 Downtown Fort Smith and The Unexpected, is scheduled to participate in ArtLinks 2019: Live. Work. Art, a statewide arts conference Oct. 6-8 at Graduate Fayetteville Hotel in downtown Fayetteville. The conference will feature keynote speaker Andy Vick, executive director fo the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peaks Region in Colorado Springs, Colorado, as well as other speakers, opportunities to network and information on creative economy. The event will be presented by the Arkansas Arts Council.

Attendees also will take a walking tour of public art in and near the Fayetteville Square area and can take part in networking inside the new TheatreSquared building. Tickets to the event can be purchased at ArkansasArts.org/ArtLinks.

Email cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov for information.