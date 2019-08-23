Howell to preach at Evangel Temple on Sunday

Pastor Don Hutchings announces that Evangelist Jeremy Howell will preach at Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave. in Fort Smith, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The church will have a Night of Worship at 5 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited to attend either or both services this weekend.

For information, visit website at www.ExcitingET.com, or call (479) 782-9121.

Mansfield church to host Diggles Family concert

Mansfield First United Methodist Church, 111 S. Division Ave. in Mansfield, will host The Diggles Family ministry concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 3. Admission is free. For information, call (479) 227-8017 or visit digglesfamily.com.

