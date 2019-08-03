"Alita: Battle Angel" begins almost as a fairy tale for the family before shifting into darker, often-unpredictable waters for its second hour.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez, co-written by James Cameron and now available on Bluray and DVD, the part-live action, part-CGI thriller is set in the 26th century and traces the curiosity and actions of a cybernetic character named Alita. Slices of the movie seem a bit too predictable, yet other moments burst with a uniqueness that help "Alita: Battle Angel" break away from the cramped pack.

The film opens with Alita, who is only partial intact, being rescued from a skilled, compassionate doctor named Dyson Ido (Christoph Waltz) from a massive, outdoor trash heap near the decayed landscape that fearfully is called Iron City. Once Alita is taken back to Ido's high-tech lab, she is given cyborg arms and legs, and, as everyone wading through their teenaged years, becomes overly curious.

That urge to learn more nudges Alita to go outdoors, where she meets a slightly scruffy boy named Hugo (Keean Johnson) who loves a rough-and-tumble sport that seemingly mixes hockey and basketball. Using jet-style skates, athletes punch, kick and smack talk their way on the track to try and get the upper hand. Short of killing another player, players can compete without the restraint of rules.

Rosa Salazar voiced the Alita character and lends plenty of emotion and edginess to the film via her impressive motion-captured effort, which was caught by Weta Digital. Alita is every bit as wonderfully awkward as the high school characters in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and at times, she has the biggest heartbeat of the film.

Waltz, an utterly unrecognizable Jackie Earle Haley and Oscar winners Mahershala Ali and Jennifer Connelly also do more than pull their on-screen weight to lift "Alita: Battle Angel" above the dull and ordinary.

Based on Yukito Kishiro's popular comic series and reportedly a years-in-the-making project for James Cameron, "Alita: Battle Angel" boasts CGI effects that alternate between eye-popping impressiveness and decent visuals. The imagery the viewer will soak in as Alita embarks on a frantic foot chase after Hugo up a vast, cylinder object that stretched high into the clouds is among the film's most mesmerizing segments.

The turning point where "Alita: Battle Angel" goes darker pretty much can be pinpointed when Alita is fighting one of her opponents, a loud-mouthed, super-strong villain who claims he will show no mercy on the female protagonist. As director of photography Bill Pope rushes his camera up to Alita's face, the title hero utters the movie's only F bomb, which then ushers in a tad more violence and a lot less playfulness.

Thankfully, the violence isn't overdone in a chamber-of-horrors fashion — it's often bloodless swashbuckling — and the characters, for the most part, keep "Alita: Battle Angel" as a respectable, often-thrilling ride for viewers. The movie isn't perfect, but like Alita herself, it has heart and its intentions mostly aim to be true.

Final grade: B-