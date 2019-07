Family Film Friday featuring "Mary Poppins Returns" will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the Dallas Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8100 Dallas St.. Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael's children through a difficult time in their lives.

For information on any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs or events, call (479) 484-5650 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.