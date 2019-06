The Fort Smith Public Library will host a free screening of the comedy/drama, "Harold & Maude," at 1 p.m. Saturday at the library, 3201 Rogers Ave. The 1971 film is rated PG and centers around a young, rich man (Bud Cort), who is obsessed with death, and a lively senior citizen named Maude (Ruth Gordon).

Call (479) 783-0229 or visit FortSmithLibrary.org.