“GobbledyBook,” a new digital series by the Arkansas Educational Television Network that will help children develop a love of reading through fun, engaging videos, will premiere at 10:30 a.m. July 11 at facebook.com/aetntv.

With new episodes posted every Thursday on AETN’s Facebook page, “GobbledyBook” will take early readers on an adventure with a different book and reader each week. Viewers will gobble up stories from local celebrities, cool kids and other familiar faces, as well as have opportunities to dive in to additional activities that will spark curiosity and create deeper connections to each story, according to an AETN news release.

The most powerful ways to develop children’s literacy skills include talking, listening, reading and writing with them, the release continues. More information about “GobbledyBook” is available at aetn.org/gobbledybook.