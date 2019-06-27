The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will host its RAM Summer Art Camp July 30 through Aug. 3 at the museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. The camp's "Express Yourself" portion is for children ages 13-18 and will take place from 1-4 p.m. each day. Participants will create a collage portrait that represents elements of their personalities and will utilize multiple mediums. Registration is $25 and can be done by calling (479) 784-2787 and at FSRAM.org.

Visit the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum Facebook page for information.