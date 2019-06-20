The Fort Smith Public Library will host two free events for the community at the library, 3201 Rogers Ave. The Get Started with Yoga event will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and will teach basic yoga movements and more to adults and teenagers. Those attending can bring a mat and wear comfortable clothing. Water will be supplied.

The Teen Lounge: Fandom and Cosplay Party will be held from 2-3 p.m. Monday and will allow teenagers to share their favorite fandoms. Themed games and snacks will be provided, and costumes are strongly encouraged for this event, which is for those 13 and older.

Call (479) 783-0229 or visit FortSmithLibrary.org for information.