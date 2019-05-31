First Baptist Church in Mansfield to host block party Saturday

First Baptist Church of Mansfield will host a block party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the park on Main Street in Mansfield. There will be games, bounce-a-rounds, food, and drawings for door prizes and gift cards.

Southern Sound, with Vernie Heydenreich and family, will present the music.

For information, call the FBC Mansfield church office at (479) 928-5440.

Evangel Temple service to honor graduates

Evangel Temple, corner of Towson and Dodson Avenues in Fort Smith, will honor high school and college graduates at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Don Hutchings’ message will be “The Power of the Bible!” from Isaiah 40:8.

For information, call (479) 782-9121.

St. Michael's plans flea market June 29

St. Michael’s Parish will host its second annual flea market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 29 at the gym of St. Michael’s Church, 1025 East Pointer Trail in Van Buren. Lots of treasures are waiting to find a new home. All proceeds benefit the St. Michael’s expansion of church facilities and programs.

For information, call St. Michael Church office at (479) 471-1211.'

